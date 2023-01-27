Serum (SRM) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week

Serum (SRM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $47.21 million and $33.76 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 101.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.00 or 0.00400781 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,457.67 or 0.28132738 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.68 or 0.00591087 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

