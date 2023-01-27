ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Lowered by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 0.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $44,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $68,701,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $4,871,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.71.

Shares of NOW traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $459.12. The stock had a trading volume of 636,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,258. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $621.41. The firm has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a PE ratio of 289.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

