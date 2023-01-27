ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $575.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NOW. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.71.

Shares of NOW opened at $463.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 289.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.64. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $621.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,654 shares of company stock worth $6,236,510. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,208,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

