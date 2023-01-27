ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NOW. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $523.52.

NOW opened at $463.07 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $621.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.64.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total transaction of $302,037.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,510. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

