ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $525.00 at Piper Sandler

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $523.52.

NOW opened at $463.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.42, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $621.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.64.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,654 shares of company stock worth $6,236,510 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,342,228,000 after buying an additional 90,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after buying an additional 182,606 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,379,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,172,836,000 after buying an additional 31,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

