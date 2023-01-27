ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Price Target Cut to $67.00

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $63.53 and a 1 year high of $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ServisFirst Bancshares Increases Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.50 million. Research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,348,000 after buying an additional 470,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,867,000 after buying an additional 245,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,477,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,231,000 after buying an additional 88,214 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,170,000 after buying an additional 55,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.