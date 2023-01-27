Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.95-8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.17. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$21.04-22.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.95-$8.65 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,211. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $295.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.07 and a 200-day moving average of $234.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 864.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 145,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

