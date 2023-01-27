Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $231.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $283.00 to $231.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SHW has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.94.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $225.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.92. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $295.75.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

