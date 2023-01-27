ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Trading Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $280.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ShockWave Medical traded as low as $185.59 and last traded at $187.35. Approximately 72,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 480,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.64.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SWAV. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $733,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $927,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,110,504. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,596,000 after acquiring an additional 86,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,550,000 after acquiring an additional 627,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.70.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.85 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

