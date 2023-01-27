Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for YouGov (LON:YOU)

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,640 ($20.30) target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($20.30) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

YouGov Stock Performance

Shares of LON:YOU traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,010 ($12.50). The company had a trading volume of 237,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. YouGov has a fifty-two week low of GBX 770 ($9.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,500 ($18.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,733.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 993.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 981.11.

Insider Activity at YouGov

About YouGov

In related news, insider Roger Parry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 980 ($12.13), for a total value of £147,000 ($181,998.27).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

