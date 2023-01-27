Short Interest in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Declines By 97.8%

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 726,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ares Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,371,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,069. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. Ares Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.18.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,985,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,299 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 13.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,415,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,920,000 after acquiring an additional 393,820 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 11.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,362,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,322,000 after acquiring an additional 356,070 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,737,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 161.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,059,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,608 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

