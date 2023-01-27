Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Rises By 49.3%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the December 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 790.0 days.

Separately, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €93.00 ($101.09) to €98.00 ($106.52) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

BDRFF remained flat at $119.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.03. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $113.12.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

