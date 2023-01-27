Short Interest in Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Declines By 30.2%

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Biome Grow Price Performance

BIOIF remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. Biome Grow has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Biome Grow

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

