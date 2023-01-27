Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Decreases By 45.0%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the December 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bluestone Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:BBSRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 14,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,960. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. Bluestone Resources has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.79.

Get Bluestone Resources alerts:

About Bluestone Resources

(Get Rating)

See Also

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.