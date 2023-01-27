Short Interest in Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Decreases By 45.0%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the December 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Bluestone Resources Trading Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:BBSRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.41. 14,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,960. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. Bluestone Resources has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.79.
About Bluestone Resources
