Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Rises By 270.4%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, a growth of 270.4% from the December 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,191. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.80. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

CRRFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Carrefour from €21.00 ($22.83) to €17.50 ($19.02) in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Carrefour from €20.00 ($21.74) to €19.00 ($20.65) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from €22.00 ($23.91) to €20.00 ($21.74) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrefour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

