Short Interest in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Declines By 63.4%

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the December 31st total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of EMO stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 55,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,050. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $31.60.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%.
Insider Transactions at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 63.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 57,037 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,292,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 781,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
