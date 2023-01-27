Short Interest in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Declines By 63.4%

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the December 31st total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of EMO stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 55,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,050. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

Insider Transactions at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $774,982.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,636,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,816,900.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 166,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 410,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,275,906 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 63.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 57,037 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,292,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after acquiring an additional 781,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.