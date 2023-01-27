Short Interest in ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Grows By 187.5%

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ClickStream Stock Performance
Shares of CLIS stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 76,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,079. ClickStream has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
ClickStream Company Profile
