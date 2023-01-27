Short Interest in Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Expands By 212.5%

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PASTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compagnie Plastic Omnium from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Compagnie Plastic Omnium from €25.00 ($27.17) to €18.00 ($19.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Compagnie Plastic Omnium alerts:

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Price Performance

Shares of PASTF stock remained flat at $18.50 on Thursday. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Company Profile

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgate modules, spoilers, fender supports, and rocket panels, as well as radar and other sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Plastic Omnium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.