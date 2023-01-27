Short Interest in CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Drops By 76.7%

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CV Price Performance
Shares of CV stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 38 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,841. CV has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
CV Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CV (CVHL)
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
- PCE Indicates Slowdown In Spending, Economy Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.