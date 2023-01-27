Short Interest in CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Drops By 76.7%

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CV Price Performance

Shares of CV stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 38 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,841. CV has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

CV Company Profile

CV Holdings, Inc is a specialty finance company with ownership in finance platforms across multiple businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. It operates through the subsidiaries Centra Funding LLC and CV Capital Funding LLC. The company was founded on May 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

