Short Interest in Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Grows By 300.0%

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Performance

DSEEY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.65. 3,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,473. Daiwa Securities Group has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 11.87%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

