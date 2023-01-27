Short Interest in Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Increases By 313.1%

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a growth of 313.1% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Delic Stock Performance
Shares of DELCF stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Friday. 56,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,153. Delic has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.
About Delic
