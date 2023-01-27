Short Interest in Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Increases By 426.9%

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 426.9% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Diageo Trading Down 5.5 %

DGEAF traded down $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $42.40. 423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

