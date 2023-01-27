Short Interest in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Rises By 61.2%

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the December 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ DCT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 980,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,026. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1,040.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
