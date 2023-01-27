Short Interest in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Rises By 61.2%

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the December 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCT traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 980,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,026. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62.

Institutional Trading of Duck Creek Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1,040.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Duck Creek Technologies

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

