Short Interest in Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Rises By 165.6%

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 165.6% from the December 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eisai from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Eisai Stock Down 0.6 %

ESALY traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.97. The company had a trading volume of 44,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,008. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.31. Eisai has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $73.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai ( OTCMKTS:ESALY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eisai will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

