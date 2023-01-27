Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Expands By 1,371.4%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 1,371.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €16.00 ($17.39) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($19.35) to €15.20 ($16.52) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.39) to €13.00 ($14.13) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($20.65) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ENAGAS S A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $11.85.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Cuts Dividend

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.2584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.05%.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

