Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Rises By 49.7%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,400 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the December 31st total of 236,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,767.0 days.

Enghouse Systems Price Performance

EGHSF stock remained flat at $29.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 133. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. Enghouse Systems has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EGHSF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Further Reading

