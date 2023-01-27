Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Increases By 326.9%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 326.9% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDIV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 85.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DDIV stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.16. 4,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,844. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $34.66.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

