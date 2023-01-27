Short Interest in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Expands By 2,739.1%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, an increase of 2,739.1% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
FPXI stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $53.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43.
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF
