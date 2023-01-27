Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Decreases By 92.8%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the December 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 22,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,034,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,698. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $74.04.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

