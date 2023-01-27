Short Interest in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Grows By 2,054.7%

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,300 shares, an increase of 2,054.7% from the December 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 594,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 289,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 11,454.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 25,773 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Price Performance

FTSL opened at $45.46 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

