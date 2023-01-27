Short Interest in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Decreases By 39.5%

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the December 31st total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 186,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX remained flat at $1.01 during midday trading on Friday. 47,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,678. The company has a market cap of $20.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.76. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences ( NASDAQ:FBRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of dermatology products and services. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis.

