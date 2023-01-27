Short Interest in Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Drops By 64.3%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the December 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IDEXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.50 ($24.46) to €23.00 ($25.00) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

OTCMKTS IDEXY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.05. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

