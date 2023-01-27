Short Interest in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Increases By 97.5%

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,200 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the December 31st total of 480,500 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 195,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Information Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Information Services Group by 6,274.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,741,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,780 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the second quarter worth about $13,792,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Information Services Group by 1,206.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,262,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 1,165,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Information Services Group by 230.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 283,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Information Services Group by 262.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 324,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 235,126 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Price Performance

Shares of Information Services Group stock remained flat at $5.21 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,506. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. Research analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Stories

