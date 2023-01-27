Short Interest in Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Drops By 66.7%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Ion Beam Applications Price Performance
Shares of IOBCF remained flat at $18.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 356. Ion Beam Applications has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69.
About Ion Beam Applications
