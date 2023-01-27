Short Interest in Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Drops By 66.7%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ion Beam Applications Price Performance

Shares of IOBCF remained flat at $18.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 356. Ion Beam Applications has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69.

Get Ion Beam Applications alerts:

About Ion Beam Applications

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ion Beam Applications SA engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cancer treatment and diagnosis equipment. It operates through the Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators; and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment include development, fabrication, and services associated with medical and industrial particle accelerators and proton therapy systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Beam Applications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Beam Applications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.