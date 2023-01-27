Short Interest in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Drops By 64.3%

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the December 31st total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.88. 74,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,517. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after buying an additional 51,426 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,210,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 164,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 62,276 shares during the last quarter.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

