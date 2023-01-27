Short Interest in Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Declines By 66.7%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jollibee Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Jollibee Foods stock remained flat at $18.16 on Thursday. 79 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.30. Jollibee Foods has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

Jollibee Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.0559 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Jollibee Foods’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

Jollibee Foods Company Profile

Jollibee Foods Corp. engages in the development, operation, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets.

