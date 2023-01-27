Short Interest in Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Expands By 1,650.0%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 1,650.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS LLESY opened at $5.95 on Friday. Lendlease Group has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Investment, Development, Construction and Non Core. The Investment segment includes an investment management platform and the Group’s ownership interests in residential, office, retail, industrial, retirement and infrastructure investment assets.

