Short Interest in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY) Grows By 263.6%

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 263.6% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LIBY remained flat at $10.34 during trading on Thursday. 45 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,497. Liberty Resources Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition by 370.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 174,017 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,808,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $794,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

