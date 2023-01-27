Short Interest in M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC) Declines By 90.8%

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. (NYSE:MBSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the December 31st total of 94,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M3-Brigade Acquisition III

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition III in the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 52,516 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition III during the 3rd quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. grew its holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition III by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Stock Performance

Shares of MBSC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,347. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. M3-Brigade Acquisition III has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition III

M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

