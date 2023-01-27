Short Interest in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Increases By 348.0%

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 348.0% from the December 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEGI. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,183,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,626,000 after buying an additional 516,431 shares during the period.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEGI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. 60,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,969. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Increases Dividend

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. This is a positive change from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

