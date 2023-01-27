Short Interest in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Declines By 42.4%

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the December 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

Shares of LOAN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,470. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $6.48.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

