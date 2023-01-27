Short Interest in MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Rises By 460.0%

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MDM Permian Trading Up 11.7 %

OTCMKTS:MDMP traded up 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.03. 141,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,924. MDM Permian has a 52 week low of 0.01 and a 52 week high of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.03.

MDM Permian Company Profile

MDM Permian, Inc provides oil and gas exploration services. It operates through Midland Basin of West Texas. Crockett, Glasscock, and Howard counties. The company was founded by Michael L. Rafael in 1981 and is headquartered in Carrollton, TX.

