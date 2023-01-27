Short Interest in MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Rises By 460.0%

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MDM Permian Trading Up 11.7 %
OTCMKTS:MDMP traded up 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.03. 141,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,924. MDM Permian has a 52 week low of 0.01 and a 52 week high of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.03.
MDM Permian Company Profile
