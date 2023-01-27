Short Interest in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Drops By 23.9%

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,700 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MELI stock opened at $1,188.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $935.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $897.90. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,275.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 221.34 and a beta of 1.53.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,291.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 63.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 869.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

