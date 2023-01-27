Short Interest in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Decreases By 24.2%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,100 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 323,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Motus GI Stock Performance

Shares of MOTS opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 3,390.55% and a negative return on equity of 343.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Motus GI

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTS. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Motus GI by 237.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80,938 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Motus GI by 73.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Motus GI from $12.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Motus GI to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Motus GI from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

