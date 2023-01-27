Short Interest in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Expands By 255.6%

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 255.6% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Performance

MCAA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,660. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 299,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 229,992 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,018,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

