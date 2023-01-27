Short Interest in Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Decreases By 94.7%

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the December 31st total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

NRILY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,057. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nomura Research Institute has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $37.05.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

