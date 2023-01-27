Short Interest in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Rises By 216.4%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 216.4% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:NPV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.38. 47,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,131. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 7.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

