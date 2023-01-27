Short Interest in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Rises By 216.4%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 216.4% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE:NPV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.38. 47,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,131. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.44.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
