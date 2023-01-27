Short Interest in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Rises By 584.0%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 584.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 998,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 91,871 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 844.9% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 632,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after buying an additional 565,584 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 58.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 612,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 225,491 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 0.9% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 434,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $3,687,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

PDOT stock remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,733. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

About Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

