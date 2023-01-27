Short Interest in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Rises By 584.0%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 584.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 10.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 998,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 91,871 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 58.2% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 612,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 225,491 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of PDOT remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,733. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

