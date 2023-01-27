Short Interest in PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Declines By 88.9%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PICC Property and Casualty Stock Up 1.3 %

PPCCY traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793. PICC Property and Casualty has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

