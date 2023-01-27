Short Interest in PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Declines By 88.9%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PICC Property and Casualty Stock Up 1.3 %
PPCCY traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793. PICC Property and Casualty has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99.
PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PICC Property and Casualty (PPCCY)
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for PICC Property and Casualty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICC Property and Casualty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.